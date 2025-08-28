FDA Narrows COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Younger Populations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its approval criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations, limiting access for younger age groups. While shots remain available for those over 65, only individuals with specific health risks can receive the vaccine under the new guidelines.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax spearhead the approved vaccines, noting that the FDA's decision does not impact overall vaccine accessibility. Pfizer, however, highlighted a rescindment for emergency use in children under five, potentially affecting pediatric vaccine availability.

Kennedy's policy shifts, including funding cuts for mRNA vaccines, are raising access concerns. With questions about insurance coverage and potential costs, former FDA chief scientist Jesse Goodman warned of decreased vaccine uptake among those under 65.

(With inputs from agencies.)