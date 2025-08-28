Left Menu

FDA Narrows COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Younger Populations

The FDA narrowed its approval for COVID-19 vaccines, focusing on high-risk groups under 65 while maintaining access for those over 65. The move marks a shift from previous years where vaccines were broadly available, sparking concerns about coverage and access under new health policy directions.

Updated: 28-08-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:38 IST
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its approval criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations, limiting access for younger age groups. While shots remain available for those over 65, only individuals with specific health risks can receive the vaccine under the new guidelines.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax spearhead the approved vaccines, noting that the FDA's decision does not impact overall vaccine accessibility. Pfizer, however, highlighted a rescindment for emergency use in children under five, potentially affecting pediatric vaccine availability.

Kennedy's policy shifts, including funding cuts for mRNA vaccines, are raising access concerns. With questions about insurance coverage and potential costs, former FDA chief scientist Jesse Goodman warned of decreased vaccine uptake among those under 65.

(With inputs from agencies.)

