CDC Leadership Shakeup Amid Vaccine Policy Controversy

Susan Monarez, recently appointed Director of the CDC, was terminated after clashing with new vaccine policies under Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Multiple senior officials resigned over concerns about vaccine misinformation and the CDC's changing directives, highlighting tensions within the agency and raising public health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:59 IST
Susan Monarez

Amid escalating tensions over vaccine policies, newly appointed CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired, as announced by the White House on Wednesday. Her dismissal comes after a mere month in office, during a period of significant resignations among senior CDC officials due to diverging views on vaccine strategies.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stirred controversy with sweeping changes to vaccine policies, including the removal of federal recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations for certain groups. This has sparked uproar within the CDC, leading to the resignation of major figures who cited concerns over misinformation and attacks on established science.

The CDC faces a turbulent period as leadership upheavals and fiscal cuts threaten its operations. With an ongoing internal battle influenced by political agendas, the agency's ability to effectively manage public health initiatives is under scrutiny, further complicated by Kennedy's contentious policies and leadership style.

