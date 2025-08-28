Left Menu

High-profile Resignations at CDC Amid Vaccine Policy Changes

Three senior CDC officials resigned due to changes in the agency's vaccine advisory process. They claimed that recommendations were being made without proper data review and efforts for transparency were blocked. This highlights internal disagreements over vaccine policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:49 IST
High-profile Resignations at CDC Amid Vaccine Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Three senior officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stepped down, citing concerns over recent changes in vaccine advisory policies. Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan announced their resignations on Wednesday, raising alarms about the current direction of CDC's strategies.

The officials disclosed in an interview with Reuters that newly appointed vaccine advisers, selected by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., began making recommendations prior to a comprehensive data review. This approach sparked unease among the outgoing officials who emphasized the importance of evidence-based decision-making.

Additionally, they revealed that CDC director Susan Monarez's attempt to enhance transparency by incorporating federal oversight into the advisory board and facilitating public access to data was obstructed. These resignations underscore significant internal disagreements within the CDC regarding its vaccine policy framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025