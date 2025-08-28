High-profile Resignations at CDC Amid Vaccine Policy Changes

Three senior officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stepped down, citing concerns over recent changes in vaccine advisory policies. Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan announced their resignations on Wednesday, raising alarms about the current direction of CDC's strategies.

The officials disclosed in an interview with Reuters that newly appointed vaccine advisers, selected by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., began making recommendations prior to a comprehensive data review. This approach sparked unease among the outgoing officials who emphasized the importance of evidence-based decision-making.

Additionally, they revealed that CDC director Susan Monarez's attempt to enhance transparency by incorporating federal oversight into the advisory board and facilitating public access to data was obstructed. These resignations underscore significant internal disagreements within the CDC regarding its vaccine policy framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)