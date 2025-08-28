Left Menu

Senate Health Committee Head Calls for Vaccine Meeting Delay

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health requested the postponement of a September vaccine advisory meeting after key CDC officials departed. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy cited serious concerns about the agenda, membership, and scientific procedures of the scheduled ACIP meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:17 IST
Senate Health Committee Head Calls for Vaccine Meeting Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has called for a postponement of a crucial vaccine advisory meeting originally scheduled for September 18. This request follows the departure of several top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana raised concerns in a public statement, citing serious allegations regarding the ACIP meeting, including issues with the agenda, membership composition, and adherence to scientific processes.

The call for delay underscores tensions amid vaccine rollout efforts, with Senator Cassidy highlighting the need for transparency and adherence to scientific rigor in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025