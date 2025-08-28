Senate Health Committee Head Calls for Vaccine Meeting Delay
The U.S. Senate Committee on Health requested the postponement of a September vaccine advisory meeting after key CDC officials departed. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy cited serious concerns about the agenda, membership, and scientific procedures of the scheduled ACIP meeting.
The head of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has called for a postponement of a crucial vaccine advisory meeting originally scheduled for September 18. This request follows the departure of several top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Republican Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana raised concerns in a public statement, citing serious allegations regarding the ACIP meeting, including issues with the agenda, membership composition, and adherence to scientific processes.
The call for delay underscores tensions amid vaccine rollout efforts, with Senator Cassidy highlighting the need for transparency and adherence to scientific rigor in the decision-making process.
