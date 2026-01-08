YSRCP blames CM Naidu for Polavaram project delay

Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu has hit back at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of ''peddling false narratives'' on the Polavaram project to mask his own ''engineering blunders''.

The attack follows Naidu's visit to the project site, where he slammed the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration for ''five years of neglect''.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Rambabu said, "Naidu is peddling false narratives on the Polavaram project solely to escape accountability for its prolonged delays.'' The current delays are a direct result of ''technical blunders'' made during Naidu's previous term.

He claimed that the diaphragm wall was constructed without completing the cofferdam, in violation of established protocol, despite warnings from the Central Water Commission and international experts.

The opposition party leader argued that closing the cofferdam without proper river diversion led to floods that damaged the diaphragm wall.

According to him, Naidu reduced Polavaram to a barrage-level project by agreeing to lower storage levels, affecting irrigation, drinking water supply and North Andhra development.

He blamed Naidu for repeatedly compromising on Andhra's interests, including Rayalaseema lift irrigation projects, to ''appease'' Telangana leadership.

He held Naidu responsible for the delay in the completion of the Polavaram project.

During his visit to Polavaram project site on Wednesday, Naidu described the transition in government in 2019 as a ''major loss'' for the project, He cited the previous YSRCP government's lack of focus as the cause for a delay of six years.

Claiming that alleged delays inflated the cost, Naidu said an additional Rs 1,000 crore was required for the diaphragm wall.

