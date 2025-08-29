Left Menu

Global Health Shake-up: From IPOs to Apologies

The health sector sees significant developments: Stada revives IPO plans, US CDC faces resignations over vaccine policy changes, BioXcel seeks at-home drug approval, African nations face food shortages, Amylyx halts brain disorder drug trials, GSK and Teva secure key approvals, and Denmark apologizes for past birth control policies in Greenland.

Updated: 29-08-2025 02:31 IST
In a whirlwind of health sector events, German drugmaker Stada plans to go public if conditions favor it, revealed its CEO Peter Goldschmidt. Similarly, top CDC officials exit amid policy shifts, while BioXcel Therapeutics seeks to expand home use approval for its agitation drug after commendable trial results.

Meanwhile, Save the Children highlights a dire situation as four African nations are poised to deplete specialized foods for malnourished children due to aid shortages. In the pharmaceutical arena, Amylyx halts its experimental brain disorder drug following unsuccessful trial outcomes, yet GSK and Teva win critical drug approvals in the UK and US respectively.

Adding to global health affairs, Denmark issues a heartfelt apology for historical involuntary birth control practices on Greenlandic women, as the nation moves to mend strained relations and counter external territorial interests.

