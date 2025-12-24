Left Menu

Gujarat Kidney's IPO Sees Stellar Subscription Surge

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd's IPO was oversubscribed 5.21 times. This IPO, worth Rs 251 crore, aims to fund acquisitions and expand hospital facilities in Gujarat. Retail investors showed significant interest, subscribing 19.04 times. Listing will occur on the BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST
Gujarat Kidney's IPO Sees Stellar Subscription Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On its final subscription day, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 5.21 times, demonstrating robust investor enthusiasm.

The healthcare company's IPO, valued at Rs 251 crore with a price band of Rs 108-114 per share, aims to support several strategic initiatives. These include acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment for Ashwini Medical Centre, setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, purchasing robotics equipment, and addressing debt repayment.

Retail Individual Investors subscribed 19.04 times, highlighting retail enthusiasm. With a current operational capacity of 490 beds across seven hospitals, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is set to list on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025