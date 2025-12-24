Gujarat Kidney's IPO Sees Stellar Subscription Surge

On its final subscription day, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 5.21 times, demonstrating robust investor enthusiasm.

The healthcare company's IPO, valued at Rs 251 crore with a price band of Rs 108-114 per share, aims to support several strategic initiatives. These include acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment for Ashwini Medical Centre, setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, purchasing robotics equipment, and addressing debt repayment.

Retail Individual Investors subscribed 19.04 times, highlighting retail enthusiasm. With a current operational capacity of 490 beds across seven hospitals, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is set to list on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)