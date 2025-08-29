Left Menu

Swift Green Corridor Saves Twin Newborns

The Noida Traffic Police swiftly facilitated a six-kilometer green corridor, aiding an ambulance carrying critically ill newborn twins. The infants were transferred to Child PGI hospital, covering the distance in record time for advanced neonatal care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Traffic Police on Thursday ensured the rapid transit of an ambulance carrying two critically ill newborn twins by creating a six-kilometer-long green corridor from the DND flyover to the Child PGI hospital in Sector 30. The ambulance completed the journey in just three minutes and 52 seconds, allowing the infants to receive urgent care, officials confirmed.

Born prematurely at 26 weeks and weighing approximately 700 grams each, the twins had been battling severe respiratory and digestive issues for 47 days. Initially treated at a private hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh, they were later referred to Child PGI, Noida, for specialized neonatal care.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), revealed that some 30 traffic officers facilitated the route clearance. Dr. Ruchi Rai, head of the neonatal intensive care unit at Child PGI, stated that both infants are currently on ventilators, highlighting the urgency of the transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

