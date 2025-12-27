Left Menu

Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Suspended for Misuse of Vehicle

A traffic police sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended after a viral video showed him misusing his official vehicle on a snow-covered road. The incident sparked outrage due to safety concerns. An investigation has been launched, and a new officer has been appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:10 IST
In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a traffic police sub-inspector has been suspended after allegedly misusing his official vehicle for a viral video. Captured on the snow-laden Mughal Road, the video shows Sub-Inspector Gul Sheraz precariously leaning out of a moving vehicle, raising serious safety concerns.

The incident has attracted widespread criticism about the professional conduct of traffic police under hazardous conditions. Promptly, ASI Anil Kumar has been appointed as the new sector officer on the Mughal Road, and Sheraz has been ordered to report to the Traffic Police Lines in Rural Jammu.

Amid zero tolerance for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, an inquiry led by the DSP (Traffic) in Rajouri-Poonch has been initiated to thoroughly investigate the matter, emphasizing public safety as a priority.

