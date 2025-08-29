Health Horizons: Key Developments and Challenges

Stada, a German generic drugmaker, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the fall, contingent on favorable market conditions, according to CEO Peter Goldschmidt.

Three CDC officials resigned over vaccine policy changes under the advisory board influenced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing concerns over data review processes.

Save the Children has warned that four African nations face shortages of life-saving food for malnourished children, as aid cuts deplete supplies of vital nutritional treatments.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced the discontinuation of an experimental drug for a rare brain disorder after unsuccessful trial outcomes, impacting its stock value.

GSK's antibiotic Blujepa has received UK approval for treating urinary tract infections, while Teva obtained FDA approval for a generic obesity drug, expanding treatment options.

