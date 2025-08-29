Delhi High Court Directs EWS Medical Support for Injured Boy

The Delhi High Court instructed a private healthcare facility to treat a 12-year-old boy, Rishabh Singh Parihar, under the EWS category. The boy, who suffered a fall from a building, urgently needed a ventilator bed.

The father, a daily wage earner, struggled to secure a ventilator bed at government hospitals, leading the family to take the child to Shree Aggarsain International Hospital.

The court, led by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora, acknowledged the child's improved condition and ruled that the hospital should not demand payments until the next hearing. Advocate Ashok Agarwal emphasized the need for improved EWS services in private hospitals.