Delhi's Ambitious Ayushman Arogya Mandir Rollout: Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare

In a bold move to transform primary healthcare accessibility in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed plans to establish 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs each month. The announcement came during a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, highlighting the government's commitment to bringing healthcare services closer to residents' doorsteps.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are set to act as pivotal points for faster patient treatment, alleviating pressure on overloaded government hospitals. These centers will be constructed on larger-than-required plots to ensure preparedness for emergencies, featuring spacious halls for emergency beds and ample parking facilities.

Currently, 67 centers are operational, offering a plethora of healthcare services, including mental health care and palliative care for the elderly. Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the central government's financial support, ensuring seamless establishment and operation of these centers across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)