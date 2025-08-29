Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Ayushman Arogya Mandir Rollout: Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the government's plan to open 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs monthly across the city. These centers aim to provide accessible primary healthcare, ease the strain on hospitals, and deliver a broad range of services. The initiative has financial backing from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:43 IST
Delhi's Ambitious Ayushman Arogya Mandir Rollout: Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to transform primary healthcare accessibility in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed plans to establish 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs each month. The announcement came during a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, highlighting the government's commitment to bringing healthcare services closer to residents' doorsteps.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are set to act as pivotal points for faster patient treatment, alleviating pressure on overloaded government hospitals. These centers will be constructed on larger-than-required plots to ensure preparedness for emergencies, featuring spacious halls for emergency beds and ample parking facilities.

Currently, 67 centers are operational, offering a plethora of healthcare services, including mental health care and palliative care for the elderly. Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the central government's financial support, ensuring seamless establishment and operation of these centers across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

 India
2
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
3
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
4
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025