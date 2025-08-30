Bird Flu Alert: Delhi Zoo Shuts Down Amidst H5N1 Outbreak

Amid rising concerns, Delhi Zoo has been closed after the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus was detected in two dead storks. Authorities have confirmed the closure will continue until further notice as they conduct tests on a third dead bird, taking stringent measures to prevent virus transmission.

The outbreak at the zoo underscores the threat of avian influenza to both wildlife and humans. Officials are implementing robust bio-security protocols and ramping up surveillance efforts to stop the virus's spread to other animals and potentially to visitors.

The potential spread of bird flu is alarming not only for the zoo but also nationwide, especially for the government and the poultry sector. An outbreak could lead to devastating economic repercussions, including trade restrictions, and raises significant health concerns if the virus were to jump to humans.