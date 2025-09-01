Rising Overdose Deaths Among Older Australians: An Alarming Trend

The latest report on drug overdose deaths in Australia underscores a growing crisis among the older population. Contrary to popular belief that overdose primarily affects the young, new data reveal a troubling rise in fatalities among those aged 50 and above.

Key findings indicate a three-fold increase in deaths among 50–59-year-olds since 2001, while deaths in those aged 60-69 have nearly doubled. Opioids, both illicit and prescription, are the leading cause, with harmful interactions and slower metabolism in older adults cited as factors.

Experts emphasize the need for more accessible treatments like methadone and buprenorphine, which can significantly reduce overdose risk. Addressing stigma and expanding treatment availability are crucial steps towards curbing this silent epidemic affecting midlife Australians.