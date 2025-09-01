Raising Awareness on PAD: A Silent Yet Devastating Threat

September marks the awareness month for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), a condition where peripheral arteries, especially those supplying the legs, become occluded, leading to severe health complications. Dr. Manisha Joshi from Rajagiri Hospital highlights PAD's threat not just to limbs but overall health, exacerbated by population aging and lifestyle factors like diabetes and tobacco use.

Timely diagnosis and treatment of PAD are crucial, as the disease can result in critical limb ischemia and significantly impact affected individuals and their families. Lack of public awareness poses a challenge, making understanding prevention, detection, and treatment essential. Primary causes include diabetes, hypertension, and smoking, while symptoms range from pain during walking to non-healing wounds.

Interventions such as lifestyle modifications, diabetes control, and endovascular procedures can prevent disease progression and save limbs from amputation. With advancements in techniques like angioplasty, timely treatment of PAD can save lives, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and public education during PAD awareness month.