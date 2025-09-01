Left Menu

A Newborn at 55: Rekha's Remarkable Story

Rekha, a 55-year-old woman from Udaipur, Rajasthan, gave birth to her 17th child at a local health center. Her story highlights issues of poverty, illiteracy, and lack of family planning in rural areas, as well as medical challenges in elderly childbirth. The family's resilience sparks regional conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:03 IST
Rekha
  • Country:
  • India

At the age of 55, Rekha from Rajasthan's Udaipur district welcomed her 17th child, causing a stir in the quiet village of Lilavas. The birth, which took place at the Community Health Centre in Jhadol, drew a crowd of curious onlookers, intrigued by the extraordinary event.

Married to scrap dealer Kavara Ram Kalbelia, Rekha's family includes 12 surviving children and numerous grandchildren, all living under one roof. Kavara highlights the ongoing cycle of poverty that plagues the family, noting that none of their children have attended school, partly due to their nomadic lifestyle.

The medical team faced challenges during Rekha's delivery, given her age and health condition. Doctors emphasized the need for increased education and government support for families like Rekha's to improve awareness around family planning and healthcare access in rural areas.

