Jharkhand Pushes for Swift Utilization of Health Funds

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Monday emphasized the urgent need for swift action in utilizing 50% of the allocated health sector funds under the 15th Finance Commission by mid-October.

Tiwari underscored the significance of not just constructing health center buildings but ensuring their operational status to provide critical health services to the public. Deputy commissioners were instructed to facilitate the necessary amenities.

Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh added that the construction of various health units, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir is progressing across Jharkhand, with an investment of Rs 1,344.08 crore despite recent weather-related delays.

