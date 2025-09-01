Left Menu

Jharkhand Pushes for Swift Utilization of Health Funds

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari urged deputy commissioners to expedite the utilization of health sector funds under the 15th Finance Commission, aiming to use 50% by mid-October. Tiwari emphasized the importance of operationalizing health centers. Recent rains slightly delayed projects, but officials are committed to meeting the target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:05 IST
Jharkhand Pushes for Swift Utilization of Health Funds
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Monday emphasized the urgent need for swift action in utilizing 50% of the allocated health sector funds under the 15th Finance Commission by mid-October.

Tiwari underscored the significance of not just constructing health center buildings but ensuring their operational status to provide critical health services to the public. Deputy commissioners were instructed to facilitate the necessary amenities.

Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh added that the construction of various health units, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir is progressing across Jharkhand, with an investment of Rs 1,344.08 crore despite recent weather-related delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025