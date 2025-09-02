Zydus Lifesciences Unveils India's First Trivalent Flu Vaccine

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced the launch of its trivalent influenza vaccine, VaxiFlu, marking its first introduction in India with alignment to global WHO guidelines.

The VaxiFlu vaccine is formulated for individuals aged 6 months and older, incorporating the latest virus strains as recommended by annual WHO surveillance.

Zydus Lifesciences aims to reduce flu-related complications, emphasizing the vaccine's importance in protecting high-risk groups like infants and the elderly from this significant global health threat.