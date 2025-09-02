Left Menu

Kerala Expands Medical Education with New Colleges

Kerala received approval for two new government medical colleges in Wayanad and Kasaragod, each set to admit 50 MBBS students this academic year. Health Minister Veena George stated the colleges meet National Medical Commission standards. The government plans phased development similar to existing institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:05 IST
Kerala has made a significant stride in medical education with the approval of two new government medical colleges in Wayanad and Kasaragod. Announced by Health Minister Veena George, these institutions are set to admit 50 MBBS students each in the current academic year.

The colleges have been granted clearance by the National Medical Commission (NMC) after establishing the necessary infrastructure and academic facilities to comply with NMC standards. The minister highlighted the government's commitment to swiftly initiate admissions this year.

These additions bring the total to four medical colleges approved during the current administration's term. George assured that the two new colleges would be developed in stages, following a similar model as other medical institutions in the state, with major development works already completed.

