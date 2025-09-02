Kerala Expands Medical Education with New Colleges

Kerala has made a significant stride in medical education with the approval of two new government medical colleges in Wayanad and Kasaragod. Announced by Health Minister Veena George, these institutions are set to admit 50 MBBS students each in the current academic year.

The colleges have been granted clearance by the National Medical Commission (NMC) after establishing the necessary infrastructure and academic facilities to comply with NMC standards. The minister highlighted the government's commitment to swiftly initiate admissions this year.

These additions bring the total to four medical colleges approved during the current administration's term. George assured that the two new colleges would be developed in stages, following a similar model as other medical institutions in the state, with major development works already completed.