Gunasheela Celebrates 50 Years of Pioneering Women's Healthcare

Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital marks its 50th year in women's healthcare, known for breakthroughs in fertility treatments. Celebrating with the launch of the Axon Child Development Centre and advanced IVF technologies, the hospital extends its legacy of innovation and patient-centric care from conception to child development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, a leader in women's healthcare in India, has celebrated its 50th anniversary. The event marked the hospital's dedication to innovation with the unveiling of the Axon Child Development Centre and a new Face Recognition System enhancing IVF treatments.

The facility, graced by Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, emphasizes holistic child development and expanded fertility services. Founded in 1975, the hospital has made significant advances, including South India's first IVF baby in 1988 and the country's first IVM baby in 2004.

Under the guidance of Dr. Devika Gunasheela, the institution continues to push boundaries in reproductive medicine. It has treated thousands of couples and birthed hundreds of thousands of babies, committing to extending world-class healthcare across Karnataka.

