Gunasheela Celebrates 50 Years of Pioneering Women's Healthcare

Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, a leader in women's healthcare in India, has celebrated its 50th anniversary. The event marked the hospital's dedication to innovation with the unveiling of the Axon Child Development Centre and a new Face Recognition System enhancing IVF treatments.

The facility, graced by Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, emphasizes holistic child development and expanded fertility services. Founded in 1975, the hospital has made significant advances, including South India's first IVF baby in 1988 and the country's first IVM baby in 2004.

Under the guidance of Dr. Devika Gunasheela, the institution continues to push boundaries in reproductive medicine. It has treated thousands of couples and birthed hundreds of thousands of babies, committing to extending world-class healthcare across Karnataka.

