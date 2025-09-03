Transforming Paediatric Cancer Care: Hyundai's Hope in India

In a major step towards transforming paediatric cancer care in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in collaboration with Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has unveiled the 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative. This program is expected to be a game changer by integrating cutting-edge technology and social responsibility.

With an impressive Rs 56 crore dedicated to this cause, the initiative will house the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics on IIT Madras' Chennai campus. The centre is set to pioneer in creating a comprehensive genomic database for childhood cancers, which promises to redefine early detection and personalized treatment protocols, particularly for the underserved communities.

Envisioned to work in tandem with global cancer research bodies such as the International Cancer Genome Consortium, the initiative will host over 225 cancer awareness and screening camps across three Indian states, aiming to touch and improve thousands of lives over the next four years.

