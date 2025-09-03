Left Menu

Transforming Paediatric Cancer Care: Hyundai's Hope in India

Hyundai Motor India Foundation and IIT Madras have launched 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' to innovate paediatric cancer care with a Rs 56 crore investment. The initiative will develop a genomic database, promote early detection, and ensure equitable treatment access for underserved populations across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:06 IST
Transforming Paediatric Cancer Care: Hyundai's Hope in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major step towards transforming paediatric cancer care in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in collaboration with Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has unveiled the 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative. This program is expected to be a game changer by integrating cutting-edge technology and social responsibility.

With an impressive Rs 56 crore dedicated to this cause, the initiative will house the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics on IIT Madras' Chennai campus. The centre is set to pioneer in creating a comprehensive genomic database for childhood cancers, which promises to redefine early detection and personalized treatment protocols, particularly for the underserved communities.

Envisioned to work in tandem with global cancer research bodies such as the International Cancer Genome Consortium, the initiative will host over 225 cancer awareness and screening camps across three Indian states, aiming to touch and improve thousands of lives over the next four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

 Global
2
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global
3
Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

 Global
4
Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025