Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Boy Succumbs to Snakebite
A three-year-old boy died from a snakebite at an anganwadi center in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred while he was washing his hands. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy could not be saved. His body was returned to his family following a post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korea district when a three-year-old boy was bitten by a venomous snake at an anganwadi center, leading to his untimely death.
The event transpired on Tuesday as the child washed his hands after a meal at the child care facility in Kadamnara village, according to facility worker Lalmani Singh.
Eyewitnesses reported the snake appeared from a small hole near the hand-washing area. Despite immediate hospital transport, the boy succumbed to the bite. On Wednesday, his body was returned to his family post-mortem.
