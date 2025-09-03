Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Boy Succumbs to Snakebite

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korea district when a three-year-old boy was bitten by a venomous snake at an anganwadi center, leading to his untimely death.

The event transpired on Tuesday as the child washed his hands after a meal at the child care facility in Kadamnara village, according to facility worker Lalmani Singh.

Eyewitnesses reported the snake appeared from a small hole near the hand-washing area. Despite immediate hospital transport, the boy succumbed to the bite. On Wednesday, his body was returned to his family post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)