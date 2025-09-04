Government's Bold Move on GST Brings Affordable Healthcare Closer
The government reduces GST on medicines, exempting lifesaving drugs, easing financial strain on patients. The reform enhances healthcare accessibility, aligning with the vision of affordable healthcare for all. These changes are expected to lower treatment costs, improve affordability, and expand access to essential medical technologies across the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The government's decision to cut GST on medicines and exempt lifesaving drugs is a significant measure, bringing immediate relief to patients and their families, according to the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry.
The reforms aim to improve medicine accessibility and ensure quality healthcare, reflecting the government's commitment to affordable healthcare for all.
Exempting lifesaving and cancer medicines from GST is a historic step, reducing financial stress on families. Lower GST rates on a range of medical apparatus and supplies signify a shift towards a more patient-centric healthcare system.
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- medicines
- healthcare
- India
- affordability
- patients
- reforms
- accessibility
- cancer
- treatment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa Industry Cheers GST Reforms as Milestone for Business Ease
Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress, Celebrates GST Reforms as 'Bundle of Happiness'
Morocco 2030: Legal Reforms for a Global Sporting Stage
GST Reforms: A Game-Changing Diwali Gift for India's Economy
GST Council's Landmark Tax Exemption: A Boost for Insurance Affordability