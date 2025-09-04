Government's Bold Move on GST Brings Affordable Healthcare Closer

The government's decision to cut GST on medicines and exempt lifesaving drugs is a significant measure, bringing immediate relief to patients and their families, according to the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry.

The reforms aim to improve medicine accessibility and ensure quality healthcare, reflecting the government's commitment to affordable healthcare for all.

Exempting lifesaving and cancer medicines from GST is a historic step, reducing financial stress on families. Lower GST rates on a range of medical apparatus and supplies signify a shift towards a more patient-centric healthcare system.