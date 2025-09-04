Left Menu

Government's Bold Move on GST Brings Affordable Healthcare Closer

The government reduces GST on medicines, exempting lifesaving drugs, easing financial strain on patients. The reform enhances healthcare accessibility, aligning with the vision of affordable healthcare for all. These changes are expected to lower treatment costs, improve affordability, and expand access to essential medical technologies across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's decision to cut GST on medicines and exempt lifesaving drugs is a significant measure, bringing immediate relief to patients and their families, according to the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry.

The reforms aim to improve medicine accessibility and ensure quality healthcare, reflecting the government's commitment to affordable healthcare for all.

Exempting lifesaving and cancer medicines from GST is a historic step, reducing financial stress on families. Lower GST rates on a range of medical apparatus and supplies signify a shift towards a more patient-centric healthcare system.

