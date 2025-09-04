Left Menu

Tragic Incident of Newborn Deaths Sparks Child Rights Investigation

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to the Indore district collector concerning the deaths of two newborn girls from rat bites at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. The commission seeks an investigation into the severe child rights and safety violations, with a report due in three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday took action, issuing a notice to Indore district's chief official, following the deaths of two newborn girls due to rat bites at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

Based on a complaint by the NGO Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Madhya Pradesh, the NCPCR has tasked the district collector with investigating the alleged serious breaches involving child rights and hospital safety standards. The commission has demanded a report within three days.

The tragic incident, which involved rats biting the babies in MYH's ICU, has led to demands for further scrutiny of neonatal care units statewide. The hospital insists pneumonia and a blood infection were causes of death, not rat bites. The situation has prompted third-party audits and political criticism targeting high-level government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

