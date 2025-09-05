New Ebola Outbreak Strikes Congo with 15 Deaths

An alarming outbreak of Ebola in Congo has claimed 15 lives among 28 individuals exhibiting symptoms, the country's health ministry announced. This marks the 16th occurrence of Ebola in the central African nation, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The country's Health Minister, Samuel-Roger Kamba, disclosed the fatality rate as a substantial 53.6 percent during a statement. A confirmed case among a 34-year-old pregnant woman in Boulape is under thorough investigation, with efforts to understand the remaining suspected cases ongoing.

The World Health Organization, collaborating with Congo's Rapid Response Team, is actively engaged in enhancing health surveillance and delivering crucial medical supplies to affected regions. The organization has pledged to prevent further transmission of this highly contagious virus, which is spread through contact with infected bodily fluids.

