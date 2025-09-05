Left Menu

Record Breaking Birth: Baby Weighing 5.2 kg Born in Jabalpur

A woman in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kg at Rani Durgawati Hospital via caesarean section. Described as a rare event by Dr. Bhavana Mishra, the child is currently under observation for potential health concerns due to its unusual weight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:36 IST
In a rare medical occurrence, a woman at Jabalpur's government-run Rani Durgawati Hospital delivered a baby boy weighing 5.2 kg, significantly above the average weight for newborns. The birth took place through caesarean section on Wednesday.

Identified as the child of Shubhangi and Anand Chouksey from Ranjhi area, the hefty newborn was deemed unusual by Dr. Bhavana Mishra, the unit head gynaecologist who remarked she hadn't encountered such a case in years. The baby is under observation in the hospital's SNCU due to potential health risks associated with his size.

Dr. Mishra noted that babies of this weight are at risk for congenital anomalies and fluctuating blood sugar levels. Nevertheless, she reported that the infant's condition remains stable. She also remarked on a positive trend of increasing infant weights attributed to improved lifestyle, nutrition, and healthcare practices.

