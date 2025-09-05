Health Minister Motsoaledi Undergoes Eye Surgery, Champions Public Healthcare

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has successfully undergone eye surgery at the St John Eye Clinic in Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto, a move he described as both necessary for his health and symbolic of his belief in the strength of South Africa’s public healthcare system.

Surgery After Months on the Waiting List

The Department of Health confirmed that the Minister had been struggling with persistent vision problems that required surgical intervention. Like many South Africans, Motsoaledi spent several months on the waiting list before his procedure.

The operation was carried out by a predominantly young team of medical professionals, highlighting the growing expertise and commitment of emerging healthcare workers in the public sector.

St John Eye Clinic: A Beacon of Public Eye Care

The St John Eye Clinic, one of the country’s foremost public eye care facilities, offers treatment for a wide range of conditions including glaucoma, retinal issues, cataracts, and corneal disorders. Despite challenges such as high patient volumes and extended waiting periods, the clinic has become a critical lifeline for thousands of South Africans seeking specialised eye care.

According to the Department, the Minister’s choice to undergo surgery at a public facility underscores his message that public hospitals serve all citizens equally, regardless of status or income.

Motsoaledi’s Call for Eye Health Awareness

Following his surgery, Dr Motsoaledi urged South Africans to prioritise regular eye testing. He stressed that early detection of conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma can prevent avoidable vision loss or even blindness.

“Eye health is too often neglected until problems become severe,” he noted. “Regular check-ups are essential for protecting sight, especially as we age.”

Taking Health Services to the People

The Department also highlighted ongoing collaboration with Transnet through the Phelophepa Healthcare Train, a mobile health service that travels across the country providing free eye tests, affordable glasses, and a wide range of other medical services.

The Phelophepa initiative is considered a cornerstone of the department’s “Taking Health Services to the People” programme, which aims to bring essential healthcare directly to communities, including rural and underserved areas.

“This programme is vital for achieving Universal Health Coverage, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare, reducing health inequalities, and ultimately improving health outcomes for the population,” the Department said in a statement.

Leading by Example

By choosing to undergo his surgery in a public hospital, Motsoaledi has sought to demonstrate confidence in South Africa’s public healthcare system.

“The Minister wanted to lead by example — public health facilities are not meant for certain groups of people, but for all South Africans. They provide quality healthcare despite challenges such as long waiting times,” the department reiterated.

A Message of Trust and Hope

The Minister’s experience is seen as a symbolic reminder of the importance of strengthening public healthcare infrastructure, training young professionals, and expanding access to services. It also serves as encouragement to citizens to make use of available health programmes designed to safeguard and improve their wellbeing.