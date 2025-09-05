Mpox Downgraded from International Health Emergency by WHO
Mpox is no longer considered an international health emergency, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Transmitted through close contact, the virus causes flu-like symptoms and lesions. The WHO's decision is due to declining cases in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.
The World Health Organization announced on Friday that Mpox no longer constitutes an international health emergency.
The viral infection, transmitted through close contact, typically results in flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited a sustained decline in cases in regions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda for this decision.
