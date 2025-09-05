Left Menu

Mpox Downgraded from International Health Emergency by WHO

Mpox is no longer considered an international health emergency, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Transmitted through close contact, the virus causes flu-like symptoms and lesions. The WHO's decision is due to declining cases in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that Mpox no longer constitutes an international health emergency.

The viral infection, transmitted through close contact, typically results in flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited a sustained decline in cases in regions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda for this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

