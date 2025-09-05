Mpox Downgraded from International Health Emergency by WHO

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that Mpox no longer constitutes an international health emergency.

The viral infection, transmitted through close contact, typically results in flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited a sustained decline in cases in regions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda for this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)