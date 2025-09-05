Left Menu

Illegal Gym Drug Bust: Uncovering the Unlicensed Medicine Trade

Police in Thane district have seized over Rs 3 lakh worth of unlicensed and restricted medicines from a fitness center. The illegal operation aimed at gym-goers was exposed through a sting operation. A father and son duo were implicated, with the father currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Thane district's Mira Road have seized over Rs 3 lakh worth of unlicensed and restricted medicines from a fitness center. These medicines, commonly misused by gym-goers for body enhancement, were retrieved following a sting operation by the local Crime Detection Unit.

The operation was initiated after specific intelligence was received about K-5 Fitness and Wellness Centre, which was reportedly distributing restricted injections like termiva, a performance-enhancing stimulant with potential health risks. The seizure included 640 vials of these injections, with the total value estimated at Rs 3,21,902.

The primary accused, Kanhaiyya Vakil Kanojia, remains at large, while his son Aman Kanojia was detained during the raid. Police have registered offenses under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Efforts continue to trace the absconding suspect and investigate any larger networks involved in this illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

