Tragic End: Distressed Doctor's Death Raises Eyebrows

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district as a doctor, identified as Ashutosh Chandra, allegedly took his own life. An official reported that Chandra used his father's licensed firearm at his residence late Friday night.

Chandra, who had reportedly been in distress due to his inability to clear his postgraduate medical exams, was discovered by police after family members raised the alarm. Despite recent employment at a private hospital, the doctor's exam failure seemed to weigh heavily on him, according to family accounts.

Forensic experts are analyzing evidence from the scene, with the police awaiting a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The absence of a suicide note has further complicated the case, said Muzaffarpur (Town) Assistant Superintendent of Police, Suresh Kumar.

