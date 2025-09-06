Left Menu

Tragic End: Distressed Doctor's Death Raises Eyebrows

A doctor named Ashutosh Chandra allegedly committed suicide in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, due to distress over failing his postgraduate exams. He used his father's licensed gun and was found dead by the police late Friday night. No suicide note was found. A post-mortem is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:24 IST
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district as a doctor, identified as Ashutosh Chandra, allegedly took his own life. An official reported that Chandra used his father's licensed firearm at his residence late Friday night.

Chandra, who had reportedly been in distress due to his inability to clear his postgraduate medical exams, was discovered by police after family members raised the alarm. Despite recent employment at a private hospital, the doctor's exam failure seemed to weigh heavily on him, according to family accounts.

Forensic experts are analyzing evidence from the scene, with the police awaiting a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The absence of a suicide note has further complicated the case, said Muzaffarpur (Town) Assistant Superintendent of Police, Suresh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

