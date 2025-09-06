Left Menu

Congo's New Ebola Outbreak: A Resurgence Amidst Crisis

Congo's authorities have announced a new Ebola outbreak in Kasai province, resulting in over a dozen fatalities. The virulent 'Zaire' strain has been confirmed. The outbreak poses a significant challenge due to ongoing regional conflicts and reduced U.S. aid affecting the already fragile healthcare system.

Updated: 06-09-2025 21:54 IST
Congo has reported a new Ebola outbreak in Kasai province, claiming more than twelve lives. Health officials confirmed the presence of the highly contagious 'Zaire' strain, named after the country's former title. The outbreak presents grave challenges to a nation already beleaguered by warfare in the east.

With health facilities under strain due to diminished U.S. aid, Congo's Health Ministry has observed a mortality rate surpassing 53%. The World Health Organization anticipates a further rise in cases and has dispatched experts to bolster disease containment efforts, including testing and preventive care.

Preventative measures are being enforced, with social restrictions and sanitation protocols in place. Mobile labs have been deployed to facilitate on-site testing, although shortages of medical supplies persist. Efforts continue to trace individuals exposed to the virus amidst ongoing fears and instability.

