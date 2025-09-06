Left Menu

Jammu Ramps Up Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Flood Aftermath

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has intensified fogging and spraying to curb mosquito breeding, aiming to prevent vector-borne diseases in flood-affected zones. Commissioner Devansh Yadav urges residents to adopt preventive measures and report areas needing action. Contamination of water and mosquito-borne diseases pose significant health risks in stagnant water areas.

In response to recent floods, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has ramped up efforts to combat mosquito breeding and prevent a potential outbreak of vector-borne diseases. Fogging and spraying activities have been intensified across all 74 wards, Commissioner Devansh Yadav announced.

The commissioner has emphasized the urgent need for residents to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures, as flood-hit areas are especially vulnerable to outbreaks of waterborne diseases. Yadav has called for residents to report their localities for immediate attention if fogging and spraying have not yet occurred.

Compounding the issue is the contamination of drinking water, a concern that could lead to stomach infections and illnesses like dengue and chikungunya. Yadav recommends boiling water for at least 10 minutes and using chlorine tablets for decontamination. The health department has launched a 104 helpline for health-related queries, underscoring the need for public cooperation to ensure the success of these preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

