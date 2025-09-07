Left Menu

Smartphone Use on Toilet Heightens Haemorrhoid Risks: New Study

A new study claims that using smartphones while on the toilet can increase the risk of haemorrhoids by 46%. The habit prolongs toilet time, increasing pressure in the pelvic floor, thus promoting haemorrhoid development. The study recommends reducing toilet sitting time and avoiding smartphone use in the bathroom.

Penrith | Updated: 07-09-2025 08:54 IST
A recent study from the United States reveals that spending time on smartphones while using the toilet sharply increases the risk of developing haemorrhoids. The research suggests a 46% heightened risk for those engaging in the habit, mainly due to extended toilet sitting time which affects pelvic floor pressure.

Haemorrhoids, essential for maintaining bowel continence, become problematic when inflamed and symptomatic. Factors like prolonged toilet time on unsupportive seats, rather than sitting elsewhere, contribute to this condition, as blood pools within the vascular cushions of the anus.

Participants in the study, aged 45 and older, reported their smartphone use alongside other behaviors like straining and fiber intake. Notably, those who used smartphones on the toilet lingered longer, thus elevating haemorrhoid risks. Experts advise limiting toilet time and avoiding distractions like smartphones to maintain health.

