Rats in Hospital: NHRC Takes Action Over Newborn Deaths in Indore
The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to health officials in Madhya Pradesh over a complaint that a newborn died and others were injured due to rat attacks in an Indore hospital. The Commission has requested an action report within ten days, citing potential human rights violations.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the principal secretary of Madhya Pradesh's health department and the district magistrate of Indore. This follows a complaint alleging that a newborn died and others were injured due to 'rat attacks' inside a hospital, officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to the NHRC, a complaint was registered on September 4 regarding the alleged incident at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. The Commission has instructed state health authorities to investigate these allegations and submit an 'action taken report' within ten days for review.
The complaint, brought by 'Network for Access to Justice', describes the tragic event as gross medical negligence, breaching public trust in government healthcare. It underscores the necessity for immediate improvements in sanitation, pest control, and safety standards at state-run hospitals.
