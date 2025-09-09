Spain's Push for Smoke-Free Public Spaces

Spain's minority leftist government took action on Tuesday by proposing a bill aimed at banning smoking in outdoor areas such as beaches, bar and restaurant terraces, bus stops, and stadiums.

The legislation would also encompass vaping and e-cigarettes, which have seen a rise in popularity among younger demographics. Health Minister Monica Garcia emphasized the importance of public health, stating, "Everyone has a right to breathe clean air... and live longer and better lives."

With Spain facing challenges in passing legislation in a fragmented parliament, this smoking ban follows France's similar efforts, although without the same exemptions for e-cigarettes. Despite high smoking rates in Europe, public health remains a priority for many countries in the region.