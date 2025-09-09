Spain's Push for Smoke-Free Public Spaces
Spain's government proposed a bill to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor venues like beaches, terraces, and bus stops to prioritize public health. Despite backlash from the hospitality sector, the bill aligns with trends across Europe, where efforts to curb smoking are intensifying.
Spain's minority leftist government took action on Tuesday by proposing a bill aimed at banning smoking in outdoor areas such as beaches, bar and restaurant terraces, bus stops, and stadiums.
The legislation would also encompass vaping and e-cigarettes, which have seen a rise in popularity among younger demographics. Health Minister Monica Garcia emphasized the importance of public health, stating, "Everyone has a right to breathe clean air... and live longer and better lives."
With Spain facing challenges in passing legislation in a fragmented parliament, this smoking ban follows France's similar efforts, although without the same exemptions for e-cigarettes. Despite high smoking rates in Europe, public health remains a priority for many countries in the region.