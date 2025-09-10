GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Gain Cost-Effectiveness Spotlight

On Tuesday, a leading drug pricing watchdog reported that GLP-1 weight-loss injections are now more cost-effective due to price reductions and proven cardiovascular benefits. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review's draft report highly rated Novo Nordisk's semaglutide and Eli Lilly's tirzepatide against lifestyle adjustments like diet and exercise.

The analysis came after an April report from the Boston-based research group, which emphasizes making these widely-prescribed drugs more affordable. ICER's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rind mentioned to Reuters that while prices have dramatically decreased, the affordability issue persists due to strong demand.

Given that 40% of U.S. adults are classified as obese and spend nearly $72 billion on GLP-1 drugs, ICER anticipates that an oral version of semaglutide could also be cost-effective. A final report will be issued after a public meeting in November, as expensive drugs continue to challenge U.S. healthcare budgets.

