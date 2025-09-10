Health News Highlights: Pfizer Vaccine Boost and FDA's Fast-Track Moves

In recent health developments, Pfizer and BioNTech report their updated COVID-19 vaccine shows a superior immune response across different age groups. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA is expediting reviews of nicotine pouches from major tobacco firms under White House pressure, aiming for completion by December.

Norway has identified an H5N1 avian flu outbreak on a northern farm. Indian drugmaker Sun Pharma's Halol plant has been flagged as noncompliant by the FDA after an inspection. Paris prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation into Philips' recall of affected sleep apnea devices citing potential health risks.

Incorporating technology in drug development, Eli Lilly launches an AI platform to enhance drug discovery efficiency. The WHO urges Afghanistan's Taliban to lift restrictions limiting female aid workers amid recent earthquakes. Other notable news includes Summit's mixed lung cancer drug trial results, Novartis' acquisition of Tourmaline Bio, UnitedHealth's Medicare plan report, and MAHA's children's health strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)