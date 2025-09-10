A Groundbreaking Union in Genomic Research: Avestagenome Joins Forces with Longevity India

Avestagenome Project® International Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on a groundbreaking research partnership with the Longevity India initiative at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This collaboration seeks to uncover the biological underpinnings of aging and develop precision healthcare solutions to extend healthy life spans.

Guided by Dr. Villoo Morawala-Patell's vision, the research focuses on decoding genetic insights from the Zoroastrian-Parsi community. The project aims to integrate genomics, systems biology, and translational medicine to identify age-related biomarkers and develop novel therapies.

Collaborating with Prof. Deepak Saini, the consortium will conduct advanced genomic and lipidomic studies to explore cardiovascular risks and cellular aging. Applying cutting-edge technologies, they aim to translate scientific discoveries into diagnostics and therapeutic interventions, promoting healthier, longer living.

