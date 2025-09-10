Left Menu

A Groundbreaking Union in Genomic Research: Avestagenome Joins Forces with Longevity India

Avestagenome Project® and Longevity India have formed a strategic research collaboration to explore the genetic foundations of aging. Together, they aim to develop precision healthcare solutions by leveraging genomic, lipidomic, and epigenetic profiling. This partnership seeks to extend healthy life spans through innovative therapies and personalized medical strategies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Avestagenome Project® International Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on a groundbreaking research partnership with the Longevity India initiative at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This collaboration seeks to uncover the biological underpinnings of aging and develop precision healthcare solutions to extend healthy life spans.

Guided by Dr. Villoo Morawala-Patell's vision, the research focuses on decoding genetic insights from the Zoroastrian-Parsi community. The project aims to integrate genomics, systems biology, and translational medicine to identify age-related biomarkers and develop novel therapies.

Collaborating with Prof. Deepak Saini, the consortium will conduct advanced genomic and lipidomic studies to explore cardiovascular risks and cellular aging. Applying cutting-edge technologies, they aim to translate scientific discoveries into diagnostics and therapeutic interventions, promoting healthier, longer living.

