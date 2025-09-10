Divided Opinions: Americans Question Vaccine Recommendations
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that only 25% of Americans trust the Trump administration's vaccine recommendations, which exclude young, healthy individuals and pregnant women from receiving COVID-19 shots. The new policy diverges from previous vaccination efforts initiated by Trump, leading to widespread concern and political division.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:44 IST
Amid growing skepticism, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that just one in four Americans trust the Trump administration's latest decisions on COVID-19 vaccines, claiming they lack a scientific basis.
The administration's controversial stance excludes young people and pregnant women from vaccination, reversing Trump's earlier aggressive COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Political divisions deepen as state policies clash over school vaccine mandates, intensifying the national debate over public health and safety.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brushing's Hidden Crisis: How Oral Hygiene Contributes to Microplastic Pollution
U.S. Health Officials Review COVID-19 Vaccine Impact on Pregnant Women
Opposition stood united for vice presidential election, its performance has undeniably been most respectable: Cong after VP poll result.
Humbly accept outcome with abiding faith in democratic processes of our great republic: Oppn nominee B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll.
Though result not in my favour, ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat.