Divided Opinions: Americans Question Vaccine Recommendations

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that only 25% of Americans trust the Trump administration's vaccine recommendations, which exclude young, healthy individuals and pregnant women from receiving COVID-19 shots. The new policy diverges from previous vaccination efforts initiated by Trump, leading to widespread concern and political division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:44 IST
Amid growing skepticism, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that just one in four Americans trust the Trump administration's latest decisions on COVID-19 vaccines, claiming they lack a scientific basis.

The administration's controversial stance excludes young people and pregnant women from vaccination, reversing Trump's earlier aggressive COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Political divisions deepen as state policies clash over school vaccine mandates, intensifying the national debate over public health and safety.

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

