Breaking Health News: Global Headlines and Innovations

Hong Kong's Legislative Council has rejected a governmental bill aiming to grant legal rights to same-sex couples married abroad. Despite disappointment among LGBTQ groups, the proposal included a hospital visitation clause for registered couples.

The U.S. FDA is expediting reviews of nicotine pouches under pressure from the White House. This initiative involves four major tobacco companies and aims for completion by December, according to internal documents.

Novo Nordisk will eliminate 9,000 positions amid heightened competition, aiming to save significant costs. The move is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate growth in its diabetes and obesity sectors, pressured by competitors like Eli Lilly.

(With inputs from agencies.)