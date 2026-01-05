Shakeup at Novo Nordisk Amid U.S. Market Challenges

In a significant development, Jennifer Duck, the head of public affairs for Novo Nordisk in the U.S., has exited the firm. This departure comes at a critical time, as the Danish pharmaceutical giant faces intense market competition and pricing challenges.

The internal memo, which was seen by Reuters and has not been previously reported, indicates Duck's exit coincides with the company's broad restructuring efforts. These restructuring measures, under CEO Mike Doustdar, involve cutting 9,000 jobs and an overhaul expected to reposition Novo Nordisk in the competitive U.S. weight-loss drug market.

Meanwhile, Chris Pernie takes on the interim leadership of the U.S. public affairs team. As Novo Nordisk battles to regain its footing against rival Eli Lilly, it remains focused on restoring investor confidence after a turbulent year marked by profit warnings and falling share prices.

