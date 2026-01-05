Leadership Shakeup at Novo Nordisk Amid U.S. Market Struggles

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, known for its obesity treatments, announced the departure of its head of U.S. public affairs, Jennifer Duck. This exit, confirmed by an internal memo acquired by Reuters, comes as the company, alongside other pharmaceutical entities, navigates President Donald Trump's stance on drug pricing.

The unexpected move follows a sweeping global restructuring initiated by CEO Mike Doustdar, affecting 9,000 jobs and resulting in new leadership appointments like U.S. pharma veteran Greg Miley. The memo, circulated last week, confirmed Duck's exit, with Chris Pernie stepping in as interim head of U.S. public affairs.

Having led strategic U.S. initiatives for over six years, Duck contributed to significant projects in the Senate and the Inflation Reduction Act processes. Novo faces pressures with slowing sales and price scrutiny, while CEO Doustdar is focused on regaining investor trust after a challenging fiscal period.