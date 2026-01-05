Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at Novo Nordisk Amid U.S. Market Struggles

Novo Nordisk's U.S. public affairs head, Jennifer Duck, exits as the company grapples with market challenges and price pressures in the American weight-loss drug sector. CEO Mike Doustdar is implementing global restructuring, including major job cuts, to regain market position against rival Eli Lilly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, known for its obesity treatments, announced the departure of its head of U.S. public affairs, Jennifer Duck. This exit, confirmed by an internal memo acquired by Reuters, comes as the company, alongside other pharmaceutical entities, navigates President Donald Trump's stance on drug pricing.

The unexpected move follows a sweeping global restructuring initiated by CEO Mike Doustdar, affecting 9,000 jobs and resulting in new leadership appointments like U.S. pharma veteran Greg Miley. The memo, circulated last week, confirmed Duck's exit, with Chris Pernie stepping in as interim head of U.S. public affairs.

Having led strategic U.S. initiatives for over six years, Duck contributed to significant projects in the Senate and the Inflation Reduction Act processes. Novo faces pressures with slowing sales and price scrutiny, while CEO Doustdar is focused on regaining investor trust after a challenging fiscal period.

