Mizoram Battles Drug Menace with Community-Driven Detox Center

Mizoram's Chief Minister visited a local drug detoxification center urging inmates to stay committed in their recovery. The center offers counselling and skill training, with a high success rate of inmate recovery. It operates in partnership with religious and civil organizations, significantly aiding in the fight against drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma visited a drug detoxification center, urging inmates to remain committed to their recovery journey.

He expressed deep concern about the impact of drug abuse on Mizo society, highlighting the government's efforts to provide counselling and skill training for those battling addiction.

The center, supported by local civil and religious groups in a public-private partnership, boasts a high recovery success rate as part of Mizoram's ongoing battle against drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

