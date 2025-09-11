Left Menu

Panama Canal Traffic Slightly Declines in August

The average number of ships passing through the Panama Canal in August slightly decreased to 32.5 per day from 32.6 in July. Although traffic has generally increased since last year upon lifting drought-related passage restrictions, the canal is not yet utilizing its full capacity of 36 daily slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August, the Panama Canal saw a slight decline in ship traffic, with an average of 32.5 ships passing through daily compared to 32.6 ships in July, according to a recent bulletin from the canal authority.

The inter-oceanic waterway, which ranks as the world's second-busiest, has witnessed an uptick in activity since last year when restrictions tied to a severe drought were lifted. Despite this recovery, the canal has yet to fully utilize its 36 available slots per day.

This marginal dip signals ongoing challenges to reach maximum throughput, showcasing the complexities facing the maritime industry within this critical global trade route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

