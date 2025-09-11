Panama Canal Traffic Slightly Declines in August
The average number of ships passing through the Panama Canal in August slightly decreased to 32.5 per day from 32.6 in July. Although traffic has generally increased since last year upon lifting drought-related passage restrictions, the canal is not yet utilizing its full capacity of 36 daily slots.
In August, the Panama Canal saw a slight decline in ship traffic, with an average of 32.5 ships passing through daily compared to 32.6 ships in July, according to a recent bulletin from the canal authority.
The inter-oceanic waterway, which ranks as the world's second-busiest, has witnessed an uptick in activity since last year when restrictions tied to a severe drought were lifted. Despite this recovery, the canal has yet to fully utilize its 36 available slots per day.
This marginal dip signals ongoing challenges to reach maximum throughput, showcasing the complexities facing the maritime industry within this critical global trade route.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India’s Inclusive Growth and Global Trade Leadership Reaffirmed at FICCI Leads 2025
India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp
India's Stance on US Dollar Replacement for Global Trade
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal
Apple Unveils Sleek 'Air' iPhone Amid Global Trade Challenges