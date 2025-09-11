Tragic Hospital Negligence: Newborn Deaths Spark Legal Action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken the unusual step of addressing the deaths of two newborn girls reportedly caused by rat bites at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. Declaring it an evident case of 'gross negligence,' the court issued notices to responsible authorities.

Incidents occurred between August 31 and September 1 when two infants in the hospital's ICU were allegedly bitten by rats, leading to their deaths. The high court deemed these events as prima facie negligence by the hospital administration.

Authorities are required to submit responses, including post-mortem reports, while senior advocate Piyush Mathur will assist the court. Despite the hospital's denial of rat bite as the cause of death, and internal disciplinary actions, families of the deceased demand stronger accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)