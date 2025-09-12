Left Menu

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

The Ebola outbreak in Congo's Kasai province has worsened, with suspected cases rising from 28 to 68 in a week. The outbreak, now affecting four districts, has claimed 16 lives. Ongoing conflict in eastern Congo complicates containment efforts. Authorities and international experts are working to control the spread.

The Ebola outbreak in Congo's southern Kasai province has intensified alarmingly, with suspected cases more than doubling to 68 within a week, as confirmed by Africa's leading public health agency.

The epidemic has expanded from two to four districts, claiming 16 lives so far.

Efforts to contain the disease are challenged by ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, which complicates measures due to the dense settlement patterns in the region, explained Dr. Ngashi Ngongo of the Africa CDC during a briefing.

This outbreak marks the 16th occurrence of Ebola in Congo, the seventh in Kasai, and poses a unique challenge with its first emergence in the area in over ten years.

Local authorities have instituted movement restrictions and established checkpoints in Tshikapa, the provincial capital.

Despite limited resources, hope remains with progress seen in some treated cases, local official Ethienne Makashi reported.

