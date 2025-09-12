Left Menu

Health Sector Headlines: Drug Withdrawals, AI Devices, and Job Cuts

Current health news briefs include Intercept Pharma's withdrawal of a liver disease drug from the US market after FDA's request. Additionally, FDA plans to review AI digital health devices, Advent International sells Zentiva to GTCR, and Novo Nordisk's job cuts as it battles competition in the weight-loss market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 02:30 IST
Health Sector Headlines: Drug Withdrawals, AI Devices, and Job Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced it will pull its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, from the U.S. market due to safety concerns raised by the Food and Drug Administration. The decision marks another hurdle for the company after FDA's previous denial of full approval criteria over liver injury concerns.

Ahead of a regulatory advisory panel meeting set for November, the FDA will discuss the burgeoning class of AI mental health devices. The focus will be to determine how these AI tools can address mental health service gaps while examining potential risks associated with their use.

Novo Nordisk announced a significant restructuring effort, cutting 9,000 jobs amid fierce competition in the weight-loss drug market. The reduction aims to streamline operations and revive the company's standing as it competes against U.S. rivals and faces market challenges.

TRENDING

1
Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

 Global
2
U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

 United States
3
UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

 Global
4
Moldova's EU Ambitions at Stake Amid Pro-Russian Electoral Surge

Moldova's EU Ambitions at Stake Amid Pro-Russian Electoral Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025