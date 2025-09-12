Health News Headlines: Pharma Moves, AI Devices, and Job Cuts
Today's health news includes Intercept Pharma pulling a drug at FDA's request, FDA reviewing AI mental health devices, Novo Nordisk cutting 9,000 jobs, GTCR buying Zentiva, and a significant e-cigarette seizure. Also, Melinda French Gates launches a women's health research fund, and FTC sends non-compete warnings to healthcare firms.
Highlights from the health sector today include Intercept Pharmaceuticals, which has decided to withdraw its liver disease drug Ocaliva from the U.S. market at the behest of the Food and Drug Administration, citing concerns over liver injury cases among patients.
The U.S. FDA is set to hold an advisory panel meeting in November to evaluate the burgeoning category of AI-enhanced digital mental health devices. The focus will be on potential solutions for mental health access gaps and the risks these devices may pose.
Novo Nordisk has announced significant layoffs affecting 9,000 jobs as part of a strategic restructure. The move aims to boost growth amid stiff competition in the weight-loss drug market, primarily from U.S.-based Eli Lilly.
ALSO READ
Health Sector Headlines: Drug Withdrawals, AI Devices, and Job Cuts
Workplace Shift: Novo Nordisk's Office Return Sparks Debate
Pharma Shake-Up: Major Job Cuts Amid Health Sector Turmoil
Novo Nordisk's Bold Office Return Amid Obesity Drug Battle
Denmark's Resilient Economy Amid Novo Nordisk Job Cuts