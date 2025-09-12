Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

The Karnataka government has announced the administrative approval to initiate Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) services for 350 patients across the state. This initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

The procurement of PD bags and related consumables will be managed by Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 26,400 per patient per month over a duration of six months, amassing a total expense up to Rs 5.54 crore.

The government further disclosed that costs associated with catheter insertion, hospital charges, training, and the inaugural PD session will be funded through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) under the Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) scheme.

