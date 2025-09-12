Left Menu

Exploring the Vaccine-Autism Connection: CDC's Bold Step with Rensselaer Polytechnic

The CDC plans to award a single-source contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate links between vaccines and autism. This decision, faced with skepticism, involves RPI's use of proprietary databases for advanced analysis. The move aligns with broader research initiatives, despite controversy fueled by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:32 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to award a single-source contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, aiming to investigate the controversial link between vaccines and autism prevalence. The decision, disclosed on SAM.gov, bypasses the traditional competitive bidding process.

The CDC highlights RPI's unparalleled capabilities in connecting children to maternal cohorts via proprietary databases, facilitating sophisticated statistical analyses within tight timelines. The Department of Health and Human Services, along with the CDC and RPI, has yet to comment on this development.

This initiative adds momentum to ongoing research efforts, despite being shrouded in controversy largely due to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claims that vaccines cause autism—a premise contradicted by scientific consensus. RPI has previously developed an experimental blood test and utilized AI to analyze autism data, both led by Juergen Hahn. However, leadership for this new project remains unspecified.

