The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to award a single-source contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, aiming to investigate the controversial link between vaccines and autism prevalence. The decision, disclosed on SAM.gov, bypasses the traditional competitive bidding process.

The CDC highlights RPI's unparalleled capabilities in connecting children to maternal cohorts via proprietary databases, facilitating sophisticated statistical analyses within tight timelines. The Department of Health and Human Services, along with the CDC and RPI, has yet to comment on this development.

This initiative adds momentum to ongoing research efforts, despite being shrouded in controversy largely due to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claims that vaccines cause autism—a premise contradicted by scientific consensus. RPI has previously developed an experimental blood test and utilized AI to analyze autism data, both led by Juergen Hahn. However, leadership for this new project remains unspecified.

